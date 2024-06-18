Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Drops By 16.1%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 415,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.8 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
