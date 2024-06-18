Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Drops By 16.1%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 415,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.8 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.