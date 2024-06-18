Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Drops By 16.4%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,432. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $213.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

