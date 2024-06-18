Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Drops By 10.5%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

