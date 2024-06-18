Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Drops By 10.5%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
