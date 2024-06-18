Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rises By 26.0%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of EPSN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,768.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 39,508 shares of company stock worth $209,581 in the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

