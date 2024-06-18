Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 14.0%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

Shares of GDRZF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 39,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Gold Reserve has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.