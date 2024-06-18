Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Drops By 9.8%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 4,004,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,578.9 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
GMGSF remained flat at $23.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $23.44.
About Goodman Group
