Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Drops By 9.8%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 4,004,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,578.9 days.

Goodman Group Price Performance

GMGSF remained flat at $23.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

