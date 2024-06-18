Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Grows By 12.6%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 478,800 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GFAI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 27,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.