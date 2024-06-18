Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Drops By 14.0%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 310,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,331. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 88,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 583,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 88,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 264,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 48,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

