Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Rises By 21.5%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

Shares of Hexagon Composites ASA stock remained flat at $2.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Hexagon Composites ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.