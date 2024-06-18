Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Rises By 21.5%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
Shares of Hexagon Composites ASA stock remained flat at $2.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Hexagon Composites ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.