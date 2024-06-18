Short Interest in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Increases By 8.5%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 371,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HF Foods Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of HFFG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HF Foods Group has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.95.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

