Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Drops By 11.6%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 748,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HUBG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 291,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,392. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

