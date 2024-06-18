Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Decreases By 10.1%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ICC news, CFO Michael R. Smith acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,808.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICCH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,011. ICC has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

