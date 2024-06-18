Short Interest in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Rises By 7.4%

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of ISRLW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Israel Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

