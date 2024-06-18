Short Interest in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Rises By 7.4%

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance
Shares of ISRLW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Israel Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About Israel Acquisitions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Israel Acquisitions
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- VinFast Auto’s EV Sales Target: Stock Market Hype or Reality?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Beyond Meat Forecast: Is There Any Hope Left for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.