Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Drops By 9.9%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $26.87. 85,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,660. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $534.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

