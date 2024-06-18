Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Rises By 25.7%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 12,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,592. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

