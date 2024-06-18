Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Rises By 17.6%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,203,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 5,273,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

