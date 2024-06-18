Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expands By 20.8%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,296. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

