Short Interest in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Increases By 13.5%

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Traeger Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE COOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,021. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

