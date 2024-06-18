Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SBNY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
Signature Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.