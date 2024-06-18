Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 20,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.