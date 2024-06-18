SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 20,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $496,680.00.

SiTime Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in SiTime by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SITM

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.