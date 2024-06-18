SKALE Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.87 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $288.79 million and approximately $31.87 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,384,019,337 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

