Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. 8,388,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,509. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

