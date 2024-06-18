Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,001 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.69. 1,764,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,854. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

