Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,413 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after buying an additional 374,702 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,703,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.13. 2,140,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

