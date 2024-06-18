Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,879 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.3% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,905. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.