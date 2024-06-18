Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,879 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.3% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,905. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.