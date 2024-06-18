Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,323 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock worth $102,952,345. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %
CRWD stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.43. 4,605,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,291. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
