Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 23,839 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 116,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 165,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 285,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.69. 8,908,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,395,001. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

