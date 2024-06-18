Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes $696,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,866,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.75. 45,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

