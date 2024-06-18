Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,653,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $97.57. 5,264,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,410. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

