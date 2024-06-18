SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $421,770.87

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $421,770.87 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

