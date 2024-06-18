Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1518 31 2.39

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -58.37 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.84

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sow Good beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

