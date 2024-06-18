SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,463,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 316,489 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

