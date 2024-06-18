SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.75% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 496,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.71. 23,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,001. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

