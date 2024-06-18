SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,027 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after buying an additional 268,157 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 4,011,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,997. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

