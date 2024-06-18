SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

