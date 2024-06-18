SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO William P. Taylor Acquires 2,500 Shares

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,026. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SR Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SRBK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 17,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter.
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
