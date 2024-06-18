ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 11,838,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

