ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 504,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. 4,662,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,396. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.