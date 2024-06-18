ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 392,172 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,172 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,142,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 3,685,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

