ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.80. 2,637,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. The company has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

