ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 194,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,389. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

