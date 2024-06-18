ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after buying an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after acquiring an additional 824,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 468,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 1,404,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,261. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $33.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

