ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $125,000 in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSDD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 389,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,151. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

