ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,597. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

