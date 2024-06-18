ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,890,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.38. 922,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

