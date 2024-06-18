ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 233 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,485,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

