ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $263.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,527. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

