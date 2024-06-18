StakeWise Staked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.15 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,515.37 or 0.05356186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $124.15 million and $646,091.52 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,317 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,037.24932242. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,623.18010194 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $273,402.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

