Status (SNT) Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Status has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $96.54 million and $4.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,420.26 or 0.99988481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005110 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00080535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02674745 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $3,009,138.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

